Police search for owner of engraved ring found near Oak Bay park

Oak Bay Police Department took to Twitter in hopes social media could reunite ring with owner

Oak Bay police hope to reunite a ring found near Uplands Park on Christmas Day with its rightful owner. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)

Oak Bay police hope to reunite a ring found Christmas Day with its owner.

The ring, found near Uplands Park, is yellow gold with engraving on the inside.

The department took to Twitter in hopes social media could do its thing, posting a photo and asking anyone missing a similar ring to call them.

Call Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or drop by at 1703 Monterey Ave. to describe and prove ownership of the ring.

A ring found on December 25, 2022 near Uplands Park has been turned into OBPD. Yellow gold with engraving. Please contact OBPD if you are the owner and can provide additional information and details about the ring to confirm ownership File 2022-3957 pic.twitter.com/bjRsonVFIp — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 30, 2022

