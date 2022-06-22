Popular parade a highlight of Victoria Pride Festival

The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade transformed downtown streets in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo) The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade transformed downtown streets in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo) The 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade transformed downtown streets in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

After two years of online celebrations, one of Victoria’s largest parades will be back in action this weekend.

The much-anticipated in-person parade is a major part of the Victoria Pride Festival, which runs June 23 to July 2, and is organized by the Victoria Pride Society.

The Victoria Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, and follows a new route for 2022 that takes participants east over the Johnston Street bridge, south onto Wharf Street before turning onto Government, Belleville and Menzies streets.

Other Victoria Pride Festival events include the Youth Pride Kickoff on June 23 at 6 p.m. at E&N Roundhouse, 253 Esquimalt Rd.; the Big Gay Dog Walk, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Dallas Road at Cook Street; the Pride Festival in the Park on June 26 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Macdonald Park in James Bay; and the Memorial Drag Ball Game, July 1 at noon in Vic West Park.

For more information, go to victoriapridesociety.org.

READ MORE: Victoria Pride Society refocuses festival on 2SLGBTQIA+ community

