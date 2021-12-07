Postponed from Nov. 24, the Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration is now set for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. near the main staircase. (Photo by Ruth Kampen)

Postponed celebration ready to re-light B.C. Legislature

Annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebration set for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. on front steps

The lights may be lit, but the public is invited to the B.C. Legislature grounds on Victoria’s Inner Harbour for the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada celebrations.

Postponed from Nov. 24 due to demonstrations at the provincial capital, the 37th annual event is now set for Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. near the main staircase.

The festivities include musical performances by the Victoria Children’s Choir and James Bay Community Chorus. Seasonal treats will be provided outdoors. Speakers include Songhees Elder Clarence (Butch) Dick; Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill.

