Premier Eby’s New Year’s resolution to continue work to improve B.C.

Housing affordability and economic recovery high on list of 2023 goals

Premier David Eby looks forward to 2023 in British Columbia with hope and determination.

The new premier said in a statement the new year is a time to work together to set new goals, acknowledging the challenges faced by B.C.’ers in 2022.

“We face challenges related to housing, a strained health-care system, the effects of global inflation on the costs of everyday life and people sick and struggling in our streets,” Eby said. “We have much to be grateful for, but we have so much more work to do during the coming year.”

His resolution for 2023, expressed in the statement, is to continue working on issues that impact the province the most, citing the pandemic as a key influence on his desire for team-work.

Working together to ensure people in the province have affordable housing, safe communities, access to doctors and strong relationships with First Nations are among the top priorities for Eby.

“Because of the continuing resilience of British Columbians in the face of many trials, I am optimistic about our future,” he said. “We are truly fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful and prosperous places on the planet. Let’s keep working to build an even better B.C. over the next year, for ourselves and for the coming generations.”

