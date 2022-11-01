Chan Hon Goh will lead her ambassador program aimed at increasing access to ballet in Victoria on Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

Program aims to open up ballet to underrepresented groups

With World Ballet Day this week, Canadian prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh’s master class is making a stop in Victoria with the goal of bolstering inclusivity.

It’s a stop in the Releve Ambassador Program, which will see eight students chosen to continue to work with Goh throughout the year as they work to establish themselves as ballet professionals.

Students between the ages of 10 and 19 are able to enrol in the class and will be eligible for the Reitmans’ Diversity Scholarship for future dance training.

By creating a mentorship model, Goh is helping to create connections among the ballet community. While taking direction is a key part of ballet, Goh said in a press release that creating access and opportunities for young dancers to express themselves is important.

As ambassadors, chosen students will remain in contact with Goh throughout the year and will be able to check in with her regularly and discuss current challenges, issues and community initiatives that can make ballet more inclusive and accessible.

Scholarships are also offered for the class to underrepresented groups.

The class will offer instruction on technique and performance as well as a Q&A portion that will allow students to hear from Goh herself.

Stopping in Victoria on Nov. 6, there is a participation fee of $30 for the class. For more information, visit gohballet.com/masterclass.

