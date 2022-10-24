The new crosswalk on Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way connects two portions of the Galloping Goose. (Courtesy of Island Health)

The new crosswalk on Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way connects two portions of the Galloping Goose. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Province adds crosswalk at dangerous Galloping Goose crossing in Metchosin

The crosswalk is where the trail crosses Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way

The province is touting the safety benefits of a new crosswalk that connects the Galloping Goose Regional Trail where it crosses Happy Valley Road in Metchosin.

Its aim is to keep trail users safe when they cross from one portion of the Goose to the other where the trail crosses Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way.

The project includes solar-powered pedestrian and cyclist-activated crossing signs along with “vivid” pedestrian crosswalk markings.

“I have walked the trail with my dog and travelled on it on my bike and on horseback and that spot, in particular, has been a scary and dangerous place to cross,” said Metchosin Coun. Sharie Epp, in a statement. “We are so thrilled to have received the grant, and people are loving the new crosswalk. It makes a huge difference. Just having the crosswalk there makes drivers more cautious and encourages them to go a bit slower.”

It’s part of the province’s Vision Zero in Road Safety Grant Program and cost $10,000.

“We know from the science that vividly alerting drivers to an upcoming crosswalk increases the likelihood that they will slow down, visually scan for people crossing and ultimately stop when the situation calls for it,” Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean said in the same statement.

ALSO READ: Colwood encourages residents to walk or roll this month for a chance at prizes

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MetchosinWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: A sucker for a friendly face; octopus gloms onto diver for once-in-a-lifetime encounter

Just Posted

A diversity of sizes are at hand with the traditional orange pumpkin available as well blue, pink, white and warty pumpkins at Galey Farms. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Spooky levels intensify after dark during Saanich Halloween festival

The University of Victoria’s field hockey team was awarded its fourth straight Canada West title after earning the best regular season record in 2022. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/ Gibi Saini)
Vikes field hockey owns Canada West title for fourth straight year

The University of Victoria’s women’s rugby team took home the silver medal after falling to UBC in the Canada West championship on Oct. 23. (Courtesy of the University of Victoria/Don Voaklander)
UVic hosting women’s rugby national championships

The new crosswalk on Happy Valley Road near Glen Forest Way connects two portions of the Galloping Goose. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Province adds crosswalk at dangerous Galloping Goose crossing in Metchosin

Pop-up banner image