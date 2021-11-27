A North Saanich firefighter poses alongside a reflective address sign, which helps emergency crews save time when searching for an address in the dark. (Courtesy of North Saanich Fire Department)

Reflective address signs help firefighters, North Saanich department says

North Saanich, Sooke, Metchosin fire departments offer sign service

A program to help firefighters find hard-to-spot addresses is gaining interest in North Saanich after the local department posted about it online.

On Nov. 19 the North Saanich Fire Department shared a Facebook post reminding residents that firefighters are available to install address markers in the region.

The blue and white reflective markers, drilled onto the face of a post, are a more prominent way of displaying a house’s address and can save emergency personnel precious time in an emergency.

In North Saanich, a marker with installation costs $65 and can be purchased at the fire hall at 986 Wain Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The Sooke Fire Department also sells reflective address signs, but doesn’t send firefighters to install them. They range from $20 to $30 and can be ordered by calling 250-642-5422.

In nearby Metchosin, residents can buy a sign – with installation – for $25 by calling the local department at 250-478-1307.

Less densely populated areas of Greater Victoria, where houses are spread apart and placed farther from main roads, pose a challenge for firefighters. With night falling earlier and weather obscuring vision for drivers, emergency responders are “eager to help you help them,” the North Saanich Fire Department says.

