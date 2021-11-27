Reflective address signs help firefighters, North Saanich department says

A North Saanich firefighter poses alongside a reflective address sign, which helps emergency crews save time when searching for an address in the dark. (Courtesy of North Saanich Fire Department)

A program to help firefighters find hard-to-spot addresses is gaining interest in North Saanich after the local department posted about it online.

READ MORE: New survey looks at lower greenhouse gas emissions for Sidney

On Nov. 19 the North Saanich Fire Department shared a Facebook post reminding residents that firefighters are available to install address markers in the region.

The blue and white reflective markers, drilled onto the face of a post, are a more prominent way of displaying a house’s address and can save emergency personnel precious time in an emergency.

In North Saanich, a marker with installation costs $65 and can be purchased at the fire hall at 986 Wain Rd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Is your house number visible at night? If not, the North Saanich Firefighters are eager to help you help them. For $65.00 (tax and installation) they will install the address marker for you. Purchase at the North Saanich Fire Hall, 986 Wain Road (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon to Fri) pic.twitter.com/2WoTn2Gz8G — North Saanich Fire (@dns_fire) November 19, 2021

The Sooke Fire Department also sells reflective address signs, but doesn’t send firefighters to install them. They range from $20 to $30 and can be ordered by calling 250-642-5422.

In nearby Metchosin, residents can buy a sign – with installation – for $25 by calling the local department at 250-478-1307.

Less densely populated areas of Greater Victoria, where houses are spread apart and placed farther from main roads, pose a challenge for firefighters. With night falling earlier and weather obscuring vision for drivers, emergency responders are “eager to help you help them,” the North Saanich Fire Department says.

READ MORE: Saanich police seek an extra $1.45 million for 2022 budget

READ MORE: Sooke motorists will face more delays due to road projects

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

firefightersSaanich Peninsula