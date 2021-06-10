Refurbished electronics passed along to Victoria charities

Electronic Recycling Association staff unload donations during an electronics recycling event in May. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau)

Harbour for Hope Refugee Assistance Society, the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness and other non-profits accepted much-needed refurbished equipment following an electronics recycling event hosted by the Better Business Bureau and Electronic Recycling Association last month.

The donation of 25 items on June 4 included two laptops and a printer given to Harbour of Hope, the coalition given three laptops and a PC, five laptops received by Victoria Women in Need Cooperative; and three laptops, eight PCs and two projectors donated to the Bateman Foundation.

Noelle Mason, Harbour for Hope president, said the laptops will go to refugee high school students to assist in their studies. The computers donated to the coalition will be used to improve the resume building and electronics skills of clients experiencing homelessness, said Gwynne Parry, supportive housing site manager.

Bateman Foundation executive director Peter Ord said they will use their donated electronics to build capacity for their online nature sketch and wellness programs, which during COVID-19 have attracted people nationally and internationally.

“We are very excited to be part of the community effort to help these important local organizations acquire the technology they need to further advance their mission,” said Rosalind Scott, Vancouver Island president/CEO for the Better Business Bureau.

“Not only did the May collection event help consumers and businesses with data security by providing an opportunity to safely destroy and recycle old unwanted electronics, it was a great way for us to continue to give back and to support the vibrancy of the volunteer and non-profit work being done in our community.”

Not-for-profit and charitable organizations, care facilities and educational institutes can apply online to receive donated equipment through the Electronic Recycling Association. For donors, the association offers free pick-up services on the Island for those giving at least five eligible items. For more information, email sally@era.ca, call 1-877-9-EWASTE or visit era.ca.

