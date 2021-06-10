Electronic Recycling Association staff unload donations during an electronics recycling event in May. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau)

Electronic Recycling Association staff unload donations during an electronics recycling event in May. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Island Better Business Bureau)

Refurbished electronics passed along to Victoria charities

Better Business Bureau, Electronics Recycling Association team up to help community groups

Harbour for Hope Refugee Assistance Society, the Greater Victoria Coalition to End Homelessness and other non-profits accepted much-needed refurbished equipment following an electronics recycling event hosted by the Better Business Bureau and Electronic Recycling Association last month.

The donation of 25 items on June 4 included two laptops and a printer given to Harbour of Hope, the coalition given three laptops and a PC, five laptops received by Victoria Women in Need Cooperative; and three laptops, eight PCs and two projectors donated to the Bateman Foundation.

Noelle Mason, Harbour for Hope president, said the laptops will go to refugee high school students to assist in their studies. The computers donated to the coalition will be used to improve the resume building and electronics skills of clients experiencing homelessness, said Gwynne Parry, supportive housing site manager.

Bateman Foundation executive director Peter Ord said they will use their donated electronics to build capacity for their online nature sketch and wellness programs, which during COVID-19 have attracted people nationally and internationally.

READ ALSO: Bateman sketch classes come alive online

“We are very excited to be part of the community effort to help these important local organizations acquire the technology they need to further advance their mission,” said Rosalind Scott, Vancouver Island president/CEO for the Better Business Bureau.

“Not only did the May collection event help consumers and businesses with data security by providing an opportunity to safely destroy and recycle old unwanted electronics, it was a great way for us to continue to give back and to support the vibrancy of the volunteer and non-profit work being done in our community.”

Not-for-profit and charitable organizations, care facilities and educational institutes can apply online to receive donated equipment through the Electronic Recycling Association. For donors, the association offers free pick-up services on the Island for those giving at least five eligible items. For more information, email sally@era.ca, call 1-877-9-EWASTE or visit era.ca.

READ ALSO: Don’t get scammed on home improvements, warns Better Business Bureau

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Previous story
Let the grad times roll: first ever Belmont motorcade coming to West Shore

Just Posted

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

A young woman is believed to have died in a fire on the Malahat Nation reserve early Thursday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Death reported in fire on Malahat reserve Thursday morning

The victim is believed to be a woman in her early 20s

The City of Victoria wants to develop downtown land it bought for almost $10 million last year into a mixed-use space that will include over 200 affordable housing units and a community centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Community centre, 220 affordable housing units planned for Victoria-owned downtown land

The city bought the property at 926 and 930 Pandora Ave. for almost $10 million last year

The University of Victoria will work with municipalities in Greater Victoria to develop memorandums of understanding. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria municipalities work with University of Victoria to enhance partnerships

The District of Saanich, Oak Bay and the City of Victoria to strengthen academic joint initiatives

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

Jennifer Charlesworth is B.C.’s third Representative for Children and Youth. (InWithForward)
Child welfare system must focus on sense of belonging for Indigenous Peoples: report

Watchdog’s report focuses on Skye, a teen who fatally overdosed after years in care

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

White Rock’s 14635 Marine Dr. has been listed for $3,998,000. (Aaron Hinks photos)
PHOTOS: ‘Whimsical fairy tale’ B.C. house listed for $4 million

Owner wants to sell waterfront home in White Rock so she can buy a castle in France

A person wound up in the hospital after an aggressive deer attacked them while walking their dog. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley woman in hospital after deer attack while out for dog walk

Attack occurred while walking dog during first week of fawning season

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Talking vaping with students against principal’s orders gets B.C. teacher reprimanded

Conversations took place at a secondary school in School District 70 Pacific Rim

Most Read