Greater Victoria Canadian Tire store owners were recognized Thursday for raising $1 million for the cardiac unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital since 2003. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Retailers pledge another $1 million to Victoria hospital’s Fix-a-Heart campaign

Canadian Tire boosts fundraising commitment to cardiac care at Royal Jubilee Hospital

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation held a celebration event at Royal Jubilee Hospital on Nov. 25 to recognize Greater Victoria Canadian Tire store owners for their annual contribution to the Fix-A-Heart campaign.

This campaign has raised over $1 million between 2003 and 2020 for critical cardiac care equipment.

Canadian Tire also announced the renewal of the corporation’s commitment to raising an additional $1 million for cardiac care at the hospital over the span of 10 years, setting a goal to raise $100,000 annually.

Foundation executive director Avery Brohman told Black Press Media that over the past 10 years Canadian Tire funded 89 pieces of cardiac equipment.

“RJH has a world-leading heart health program, it’s state-of-the-art and relies heavily on donor-funded equipment,” she said. “Forty per cent of the equipment in our hospital is actually funded by the community.”

Fix-a-Heart is especially close to local Canadian Tire store owners, who saw one of their own pass away, but not before they received care as a patient in the Jubilee’s heart health program, Brohman said. “The announcement of another 10-year, million dollar commitment is profound.”

Ryan Davis, director of the heart health program for Island Health, said cardiac patients on the Island can be sure that they will receive high-level service with the continued commitment to funding state of the art equipment.

