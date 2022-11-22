Royal Bay Secondary School is hosting its annual 10,000 Tonight food drive in support of the Goldstream Food Bank on Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Royal Bay Secondary School hosting 10,000 Tonight food drive Nov. 30

The school aims to collect 10,000 food items for the Goldstream Food Bank

Royal Bay Secondary School is gearing up for its annual food drive later this month in support of the Goldstream Food Bank.

On Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m., the school will host its 10,000 Tonight event, with the same goal as usual to raise 10,000 food items for people in need.

Students will be going door to door around Colwood collecting food items, and will also be collecting items at the school and accepting cash donations online.

The annual event has grown to include schools across SD62 since it was first started at Belmont Secondary School. In recent years, Belmont, Royal Bay, and Edward Milne Community School in Sooke have held the event together. This year, however, each school is doing a slightly different version, with Belmont hosting an event on Nov. 10, and EMCS hosting a campaign from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9.

