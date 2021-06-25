Olympian Ghislaine Landry, captain of Canada’s women’s rugby sevens team, is taking over the City of Langford’s Instagram page this week. (City of Langford/Instagram)

Rugby Olympian highlights favourite spots in Langford

Ghislaine Landry, Canada’s womens sevens captain, is gearing up for her second Olympics

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a popular face on the West Shore is taking to social media to highlight five of her favourite local places.

Ghislaine Landry, captain of Canada’s Olympic women’s rugby sevens team, is taking over the City of Langford’s Instagram page this week and started by highlighting Starlight Stadium.

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve spent thousands of hours on this field training for the World Series and the Olympics. It has seen major improvements over the years, giving us a world-class professional home base to train and become the best in the world,” she wrote in her first post.

She also nodded to her fellow athletes, adding Langford is home to rugby, mountain bike, golf, tennis, boxing and rowing provincial and national team athletes.

While busy training for her second Olympics, Landry will roll out her favourite spots on Langford’s Instagram account over five days.

