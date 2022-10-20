The Shelbourne Community Kitchen has launched its ‘Double Your Impact’ fundraising campaign, which thanks to an anonymous donor will see all donations up to $50,000 matched until the end of November. (Shelbourne Community Kitchen/Facebook)

Saanich community kitchen launches double-value fundraiser

All monetary donations made until the end of November will be matched, up to $50,000

The Shelbourne Community Kitchen has launched its ‘Double Your Impact’ fundraising campaign, and for the second year in a row, donations will go twice as far thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

All donations up to $50,000 are being matched by the donor until the campaign finishes at the end of November, and given the current economic situation, the kitchen said it needs all the help it can get.

“The impact of rising food costs has caused a triple whammy – our members are facing even greater food insecurity, more community members are struggling and reaching out for support, and the kitchen itself is facing increased costs on all fronts,” said Clarice Dillman, board chair of the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in a release. “It’s so wonderful that this incredible donor has once again stepped with a matching donation to help support our work.”

More than 950 people access the kitchen’s programs – and an additional 340 children are supported. Beyond providing healthy food, the kitchen also offers cooking and gardening skills programs, and demand for all that the kitchen provides is ever-growing.

“We are registering at least 10 new people a week right now including families, newcomers, seniors, students, and low-income earners who just aren’t able to make ends meet right now due to the crushing effects of inflation and the ongoing housing crisis,” said Kim Cummins, program director.

Donations can be made through the website shelbournecommunitykitchen.ca or through canadahelps.org by searching for the Shelbourne Community Kitchen.

