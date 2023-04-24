Saanich Emergency Program keeps skills sharp during National Volunteer Week

Tuning into training Licensed amateur radio operators David Helland (left) and Bob Gauthier go over the basics of receiving messages at a Saanich Emergency Program training session April 17. Volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Training day Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program learn all about radiograms and message handling at a training session April 17. Emergency program volunteers responded to three callouts in the first 57 days of 2023, with the largest callout being a gas leak where 24 volunteers set up a comfort centre for evacuated residents. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program hold a training session April 17 during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

The Saanich Emergency Program marked the beginning of National Volunteer Week with a training session.

Inside the Emergency Program Annex behind Fire Hall No. 1 on Monday, April 17, volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs.

These events can be as small as a house fire or as large as a community evacuation.

“We are so grateful for our volunteers,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brock Henson. “Their commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm make a positive difference in the community and help make Saanich more resilient. They contribute in so many ways and are a crucial component to the success of our program.”

Emergency program volunteers responded to three callouts in the first 57 days of 2023, with the largest being a gas leak where 24 volunteers set up a comfort centre for evacuated residents.

