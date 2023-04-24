Saanich Emergency Program keeps skills sharp during National Volunteer Week

Tuning into training Licensed amateur radio operators David Helland (left) and Bob Gauthier go over the basics of receiving messages at a Saanich Emergency Program training session April 17. Volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)Tuning into training Licensed amateur radio operators David Helland (left) and Bob Gauthier go over the basics of receiving messages at a Saanich Emergency Program training session April 17. Volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Training day Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program learn all about radiograms and message handling at a training session April 17. Emergency program volunteers responded to three callouts in the first 57 days of 2023, with the largest callout being a gas leak where 24 volunteers set up a comfort centre for evacuated residents. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)Training day Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program learn all about radiograms and message handling at a training session April 17. Emergency program volunteers responded to three callouts in the first 57 days of 2023, with the largest callout being a gas leak where 24 volunteers set up a comfort centre for evacuated residents. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program hold a training session April 17 during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)Volunteers with the Saanich Emergency Program hold a training session April 17 during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

The Saanich Emergency Program marked the beginning of National Volunteer Week with a training session.

Inside the Emergency Program Annex behind Fire Hall No. 1 on Monday, April 17, volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs.

These events can be as small as a house fire or as large as a community evacuation.

“We are so grateful for our volunteers,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brock Henson. “Their commitment, knowledge and enthusiasm make a positive difference in the community and help make Saanich more resilient. They contribute in so many ways and are a crucial component to the success of our program.”

Emergency program volunteers responded to three callouts in the first 57 days of 2023, with the largest being a gas leak where 24 volunteers set up a comfort centre for evacuated residents.

ALSO READ: The BC Boat Show returns to Sidney with yachts and more

Do you have a story tip? Email: austin.westphal@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichEmergency PreparednessSaanichVoluteers

Previous story
The Saanich Earth Day Festival celebrates the planet with family-friendly fun

Just Posted

Michael Peirone, left, CEO of Victoria Hand Project, Oak Bay Mayor Kevin Murdoch and Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock at the Victoria Hand Project. The mayors are calling on residents of their respective communities to help fundraise the $70,000 still needed to set up clinics and staff in Ukraine. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Murdoch vs. Murdock: Oak Bay and Saanich mayors face off to help Hands for Ukraine

Tuning into training Licensed amateur radio operators David Helland (left) and Bob Gauthier go over the basics of receiving messages at a Saanich Emergency Program training session April 17. Volunteers learned the basics of radio communications, including sending and receiving messages, and how to stay prepared in case an emergency event occurs during National Volunteer Week. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich Emergency Program keeps skills sharp during National Volunteer Week

A pair of cougars lounge in a Colwood back yard April 23. (Alex Labute/Facebook)
VIDEO: Cougars lounging, dining in Colwood yards

Saanich police are seeking help locating Bernard “Ben” Fournier last believed to be heading to Nanaimo in his 2004 brown or gold Ford Taurus with BC license plate CDV074. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department) (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Missing man may be headed for Nanaimo in gold Ford Taurus: Saanich police