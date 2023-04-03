Saanich Facebook group members help clean up PKOLS

The group covered almost half of the over 450 acres of the park

Members of the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks Facebook group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage. (Courtesy of group co-founder Trish Fougner)

Members of a Saanich Facebook group are helping clean up PKOLS.

Dog owners, dog walkers and other people in the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage – including dog feces.

They covered almost half of the over 450 acres of the park.

“As dog owners in Saanich, we want to be ambassadors and leaders in our parks,” said group co-founder Trish Fougner. “It’s important to bring awareness. The last several years have been extremely stressful with the pandemic. For many, their daily walk in PKOLS was the mental and physical health break they needed to survive. Our parks are even busier post-pandemic, and we all need to help to ensure their sustainability.”

The group plans to meet monthly to clean up the park.

“As more and more off-leash access is removed in greater Victoria, pressure is mounting on the small number of remaining areas,” said group co-founder Eulala Mills. “If these areas keep being reduced, congestion in those that remain will increase and will have a negative impact on the overall environment and not just the physical environment. We believe that to help protect those sensitive and rare ecosystems, most of the remaining off-leash areas need to be protected.”

@brendanmayer

brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca

