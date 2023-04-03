Members of the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks Facebook group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage. (Courtesy of group co-founder Trish Fougner)

Members of the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks Facebook group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage. (Courtesy of group co-founder Trish Fougner)

Saanich Facebook group members help clean up PKOLS

The group covered almost half of the over 450 acres of the park

Members of a Saanich Facebook group are helping clean up PKOLS.

Dog owners, dog walkers and other people in the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage – including dog feces.

They covered almost half of the over 450 acres of the park.

“As dog owners in Saanich, we want to be ambassadors and leaders in our parks,” said group co-founder Trish Fougner. “It’s important to bring awareness. The last several years have been extremely stressful with the pandemic. For many, their daily walk in PKOLS was the mental and physical health break they needed to survive. Our parks are even busier post-pandemic, and we all need to help to ensure their sustainability.”

The group plans to meet monthly to clean up the park.

“As more and more off-leash access is removed in greater Victoria, pressure is mounting on the small number of remaining areas,” said group co-founder Eulala Mills. “If these areas keep being reduced, congestion in those that remain will increase and will have a negative impact on the overall environment and not just the physical environment. We believe that to help protect those sensitive and rare ecosystems, most of the remaining off-leash areas need to be protected.”

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaSaanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria-based nonprofit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

Just Posted

Volunteers planted 23 new native shrubs including thimbleberry along the riparian areas as well as tall Oregon grape and snowberry along the drier upper banks of Bowker Creek in Oak Bay. (Bowker Creek Salmon Recovery/Facebook)
Greater Victoria creek could burst with baby salmon any day

Members of the Happy Dogs in Saanich Parks Facebook group gathered Sunday (March 26) and collected several bags of garbage. (Courtesy of group co-founder Trish Fougner)
Saanich Facebook group members help clean up PKOLS

Habitat Acquisition Trust staff are working to bring attention back to the prairies with help from botanists, ecologists, restoration specialists and Indigenous knowledge keepers. (Courtesy of Ronna Woudstra)
Victoria-based nonprofit raising awareness about prairie significance with new project

The Years Between by Oak Bay resident Fay Pettapiece, 92, is available online at amazon.ca and at Ivy’s Bookshop in Oak Bay and Bolen Books in Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Longtime Oak Bay resident publishes first book at 92

Pop-up banner image