With summer and warmer weather coming, the District of Saanich is asking residents to submit tips for beating the heat for a chance to win a $50 ice cream gift certificate. (Courtesy District of Saanich)

Saanich offering $50 ice cream treats for residents’ tips on beating the heat

Municipality helping residents be proactive ahead of the expected hot weather

Despite the seemingly unseasonably cool temperatures the region has experienced recently, the District of Saanich is looking to ensure residents are prepared for the warmer weather to come.

The municipality is taking to its social media pages and website this week, publicizing a list of tips and actions people can take to reduce the risks and impacts of extreme heat on health and safety, including simple home cooling ideas.

It’s also asking the public to submit their own ‘beat the heat’ ideas, for a chance to win one of five $50 gift certificates to a local ice cream parlour of residents’ choice.

“We saw record-high temperatures last year, and weather conditions are once again expected to be hotter than usual,” said District of Saanich sustainability manager Rebecca Newlove.

Simple tips for keeping it cooler inside one’s home include minimizing dishwasher or oven use, using cold water for laundry and hanging it outside to dry, installing shades outside south- and west-facing windows or using blackout curtains or other reflective material to keep the sun’s heat out.

For single-family homeowners, installing a heat pump, which doubles as an air conditioner in the warmer months, can be another long-term way to reduce energy bills. Where a heat pump isn’t an option, Natural Resources Canada offers advice on air conditioning, including free-standing portable units in its web section on the Energy Star program, as well as tips on air purifiers for improving indoor air quality.

To submit an idea and be entered for the prize draw, visit the District of Saanich on Facebook or @Saanich on Twitter in the comments section. Between now and June 8, visitors will find information and ideas to get ahead of the hot weather on those pages as well as at saanich.ca.

