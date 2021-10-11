The X-ray room at Saanich Peninsula Hospital is in need of upgrades and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation has launched a campaign to address the need. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)

The X-ray room at Saanich Peninsula Hospital is in need of upgrades and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation has launched a campaign to address the need. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)

Saanich Peninsula hospital foundation launches fundraising campaign for new X-ray machine

Current machine long overdue for a replacement

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation launched a new fundraising campaign to raise $2 million for a new Siemens X-ray machine, and other smaller pieces of equipment.

The X-ray machine currently used at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital has been in continuous use for the past 16 years and is past the end of its expected life, a release said.

A new X-ray machine will be faster, lessening radiation, and allowing medical imaging to work more closely with surgical services.

The new machine will be all digital with higher resolution images, faster, and create more accessibility to all patients, said the organization.

The importance of the new X-ray is described in an explainer video that shares the many reasons why the Saanich Peninsula Hospital needs this new equipment. The video can be watched at sphf.ca/x-ray.

ALSO READ: Retiring hospital foundation president leaving legacy on Saanich Peninsula

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Community welcomes back St. Mary’s Metchosin Blackberry Festival
Next story
VIDEO: Volunteers clear corner of Oak Bay park for new native growth

Just Posted

Saanich council welcomed a presentation from Island Health about the opioid crisis and how it looks in Saanich on Oct. 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Opioid deaths occurring in Saanich homes a result of stigma, says expert

Volunteers with Schneider Electric work in partnership with Tree Canada and the District of Oak Bay to restore a pocket of the Garry oak meadow ecosystem in Anderson Hill Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Volunteers clear corner of Oak Bay park for new native growth

Oak Bay expanded the sidewalk onto Oak Bay Avenue to accommodate physical distancing by walkers. Those changes, tweaked over the year, could change again. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 pedestrian changes up for debate in Oak Bay

Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League soccer action against Halifax’s HFX Wanderers. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pacific FC lose 1-0 to Halifax on own goal, retain top spot in CPL