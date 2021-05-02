Saanich Peninsula Hospital fundraiser draws on influences of John Fluevog, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Tickets on sale to June 30 in quilt raffle raising funds for hospital equipment

Foundation President Karen Morgan displays one of the two Dr. Bonnie Henry, John Fluevog shoe-inspired quilts being raffled to raise funds. (Janis Jean Photography)

Eight creative Sidney women stitched up the latest fundraiser for the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation – with a Bonnie Henry-Fluevog-pandemic vibe.

Two quilts, created by the quilting group the Sew N Sews – feature images of 12 different shoes inspired by the designs of John Fluevog.

The Vancouver-based designer created a pair in spring 2020 to honour Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer. The limited-edition, pink leather shoes are part of the designer’s Operetta family and include patent leather accents and some of Henry’s famous words “be kind, be calm and be safe” stamped them.

The Sew N Sews have a history of collaborating to produce inspirational art. In 2009, the group crafted a Ted Harrison quilt, designed to coincide with the release of his biography.

Just like then, the latest art quilts were donated to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation to raffle.

Money raised will go toward equipment for operating rooms in acute care at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Tickets are on sale until June 30 with the draw at 3 p.m. that day at the foundation office in Sidney. Tickets cost $20 each, or three for $50. Visit sphf.ca/sphhf-quilt-raffle to find out where to view the quilts and purchase tickets, or call the office at 250-656-2948.

