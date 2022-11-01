Saanich promotes natural intelligence with tree planting event

Residents can plant trees in a Saanich park to celebrate and learn more about the district’s urban forest.

Saanich celebrates tree appreciation day with a free Colquitz Park event that encourages residents to improve their natural intelligence while planting trees.

The district describes natural intelligence as learning about nature and how we interact with it. Growing that knowledge and respecting nature’s gifts is also an important step toward honouring the lands of the Lekwungen and WSANEC Peoples.

Celebrating trees harkens back to 2019 when council declared a climate emergency and committed to increasing the number of trees planted in the district. Tree-planting initiatives help advance Saanich’s strategic goals related to urban forest enhancement, climate action, and environmental leadership.

As part of the event, Saanich Parks staff alongside other passionate volunteers will plant about 35 trees that are native to the region and to Canada including: Garry oak, big leaf maple, trembling aspen, black Hawthorn and serviceberry among others. Children and community groups will plant another 45 trees ahead of the event as part of Tree Appreciation Week.

Plant trees with Saanich Parks on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon in Colquitz Park, along the trail heading east toward Brydon Park (between Harder Road and Viewmont Avenue).

