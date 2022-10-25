Saanich sets out to learn what residents say about district workings

Now through Nov. 27, residents can answer an online questionnaire at saanich.ca/survey. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new council means a new survey of Saanich residents.

The district traditionally checks in with citizens and residents after each municipal election and plans to survey 400 residents and 360 businesses over a five-week period. BC Stats conducts the statistically valid surveys on behalf of the district.

Randomly selected residents will receive a postcard by mail with a unique access code to participate online. A telephone option is available for those without internet access.

“We need to hear what’s important to you,” chief administrative officer Brent Reems said in a news release.

Questions surround municipal service delivery, safety and quality of life in Saanich, value for taxes, council decision-making and more.

“The input we receive from our residents and local businesses through these surveys will help guide council’s decision-making on initiatives and service delivery,” Reems said.

Saanich also has an opportunity for all residents to provide input on a variety of topics. Now through Nov. 27, residents can answer similar questions online at saanich.ca/survey.

BC Stats is expected to present the results to council in February.

