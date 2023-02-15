Saanich student spreads love, cheer to seniors on Valentine’s Day

A Grade 9 St. Margaret’s School student was busy spreading love and cheer on Valentine’s Day.
Lois Delaney Harnett-Shaw took 225 hand-made cards to the residents of Broadmead Care’s Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich as part of her Hearts for Happiness campaign, along with heart-shaped cookies.
Students and their teachers from Grades 2 to 12 took part in the project, taking time to decorate and write thoughtful messages to the seniors.
“Hearts for Happiness started in 2021 during the pandemic to let seniors – who suffered the greatest impacts of the pandemic through restrictions and deaths – know they are loved and cared about,” Delaney Harnett-Shaw wrote in an email. “There’s different ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, like reaching out to people in society who may need to know we care about them, like our seniors.”
