Saanich volunteers supporting seniors at Thanksgiving

Peggy Hancyk, client outreach support with Saanich Volunteer Services Society, holds a Thanksgiving bag to be delivered to an independently living older adult in the community. Hancyk has played a key role in caring for clients over the years. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich Volunteer Services Society (SVSS) is once again delivering specially made Thanksgiving packages to elders.

Included are thoughtful and timely touches – soups, cookies donated by Mayor Fred Haynes, pet toys and treats for those with cats or dogs, pies donated by Thrifty Foods and more.

“With COVID being the way it is, it’s just nice to recognize some of our elderly clients so that they know they’re cared for,” said Peggy Hancyk, client outreach support with the society, which lends assistance and care to older adults who live independently.

The SVSS philosophy is to build a stronger community in whatever way is necessary, by ensuring that everyone feels supported and cared for, added society vice-president Bryan Vermeeren.

“We’re very proud of the way we’ve been able to adapt and transition as needed throughout the pandemic,” he said. “We service the community, no matter what those needs are, and there are a variety of needs.”

The organization helps older adults in a variety of ways, from meal deliveries and companionship visits to doing home repairs and preparing income tax returns.

To become a volunteer or to learn about the services available, visit saanichvolunteers.org.

