The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)

The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)

Sacred Journey makes a splash as it lands at Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum

The exhibit took more than 7 years to put together and admission is free

Discover lost traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of the Pacific Northwest through the Sacred Journey exhibit, now in Victoria.

The travelling exhibit will be at the Royal B.C. Museum from May 5 to Oct. 29. Previously, at the Campbell River Museum and at Vancouver’s Science World, it took more than seven years and $300,000 to create.

Sacred Journey tells the story of the harm caused by colonization on land and water. The ocean-going canoes brought sickness and death to the Pacific Northwest First Nations through epidemics and disease transfer during the early colonial period. But the exhibit also highlights the strides Indigenous Peoples have made since then to take back their traditions.

The exhibit’s Victoria grand opening started Thursday (May 4) with a canoe landing protocol – families travelling to the waters of Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Once arriving at the shore, the families asked permission to come ashore from the Lekwungen people through representatives of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, before heading to Thunderbird Park for lunch and the blessing ceremony. Songs and dance were shared at the ceremony along with speeches from elders and community members.

Heilsuk Hereditary Chief Frank Brown said “now, as we decolonize, that canoe serves as a vessel of youth and community empowerment that connects us to our culture, language, and traditions – including moving ourselves towards health and wellness.”

Brown is excited about Scared Journey and said “it incorporates cutting-edge technology through audio, video storytelling, but also really accident storytelling mediums.”

The exhibit showcases art, audio, video, and interactive pieces. Admission to the exhibit is free.

ALSO READ: Indigenous runners commemorating Port Alberni Residential School victims

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

IndigenousRoyal BC Museum

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Period poverty campaign aims to ‘Fill The Bus’ with needed products in Saanich

Just Posted

Bob Holness, who played in Victoria’s National Little League’s inaugural season in 1953, will be one of the players to return for the tournament this weekend. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Rookie minor tournament connects Greater Victoria youth with players from 1953

The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)
Sacred Journey makes a splash as it lands at Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum

A cellphone tower. The Sooke to Port Renfrew cellphone project received nearly $5 million in funding from the province and $695,000 from Rogers Communications. (Shutterstock)
A 70-km stretch of Highway 14 on Vancouver Island finally gets wireless coverage

Sasha and Melissa Perron ahead of their run on May 4. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Indigenous runners commemorating Port Alberni Residential School victims