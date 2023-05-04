Sacred Journey makes a splash as it lands at Victoria’s Royal B.C. Museum

The exhibit took more than 7 years to put together and admission is free

The Sacred Journey exhibit is at the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria until Oct. 29. (Ella Matte/News Staff)

Discover lost traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of the Pacific Northwest through the Sacred Journey exhibit, now in Victoria.

The travelling exhibit will be at the Royal B.C. Museum from May 5 to Oct. 29. Previously, at the Campbell River Museum and at Vancouver’s Science World, it took more than seven years and $300,000 to create.

Sacred Journey tells the story of the harm caused by colonization on land and water. The ocean-going canoes brought sickness and death to the Pacific Northwest First Nations through epidemics and disease transfer during the early colonial period. But the exhibit also highlights the strides Indigenous Peoples have made since then to take back their traditions.

The exhibit’s Victoria grand opening started Thursday (May 4) with a canoe landing protocol – families travelling to the waters of Victoria’s Inner Harbour. Once arriving at the shore, the families asked permission to come ashore from the Lekwungen people through representatives of the Songhees and Esquimalt Nations, before heading to Thunderbird Park for lunch and the blessing ceremony. Songs and dance were shared at the ceremony along with speeches from elders and community members.

Heilsuk Hereditary Chief Frank Brown said “now, as we decolonize, that canoe serves as a vessel of youth and community empowerment that connects us to our culture, language, and traditions – including moving ourselves towards health and wellness.”

Brown is excited about Scared Journey and said “it incorporates cutting-edge technology through audio, video storytelling, but also really accident storytelling mediums.”

The exhibit showcases art, audio, video, and interactive pieces. Admission to the exhibit is free.

