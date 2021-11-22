“That money has to last 365 days a year, because that’s how many days we’re on the street helping vulnerable individuals.” (Breanna Himmelright/Black Press Media)

“That money has to last 365 days a year, because that’s how many days we’re on the street helping vulnerable individuals.” (Breanna Himmelright/Black Press Media)

Salvation Army kicks off red kettle campaign with extra flood donation goal

Divisional secretary Mike Leland says this year’s need is ‘through the roof’

By Breanna Himmelright

This holiday season will see a familiar set of red buckets and red-coated volunteers returning to communities throughout B.C.

The Salvation Army’s B.C. Division kicked off its annual Red Kettle fundraiser Nov. 19 at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The organization’s brass band played a selection of traditional Christmas music for onlookers, while volunteers were on site giving out free hot chocolate and helping raise funds for those in need.

Mike Leland, the divisional secretary of public relations, said that the goal for this year’s fundraiser is $5 million, as well as $1 million for the victims of the recent floods in Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Our role when it comes to emergency services is we feed first responders and evacuees, provide them hydration, mental health and spiritual care. We provide jackets, blankets and in some cases we provide shelter,” Leland said.

“We’ll be here on the ground until this thing’s over, and for months after that.”

The demand for services this year has increased up to 200 per cent in some communities. That increase in demand makes the red kettles critical to the Salvation Army’s work, as Leland says “about 70 per cent” of the money donated to the organization is raised during the holidays.

“That money has to last 365 days a year, because that’s how many days we’re on the street helping vulnerable individuals,” Leland said.

“I don’t think we’re at the end of the COVID tunnel yet. So we’re gonna need British Columbians’ support to help everybody get through this.”

Salvation Army

Previous story
Councillor shares Saanich’s age-friendly actions at international conference

Just Posted

Action from the U Sports men’s soccer consolation final between the University of Victoria Vikes (in blue) and Laval Rouge et Or in Ottawa. The Vikes lost the match 3-0 Saturday (Nov. 20) to finish off their 2021 season. (Photo courtesy of University of Victoria)
Loss to Laval winds up men’s soccer season for UVic Vikes

Crews work to repair erosion on West Saanich Road after a Nov. 15 storm. The section of road reopened late Nov. 21. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
West Saanich Road reopens to traffic between Hartland and Prospect Lake

Facing climate change, Sidney has launched a survey asking residents to identify barriers between them and lower emissions. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New survey looks at lower greenhouse gas emissions for Sidney

Saanich has been improving infrastructure on Shelbourne Street from North Dairy Road to Torquay Drive. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Mersereau/Twitter)
Saanich councillor experiences stress-free cycle due to Shelbourne improvements