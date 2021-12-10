Salvation Army Victoria Citadel hosting annual holiday toy drive in Saanich

Families in need across the region to benefit from community donations

Gifts for children in need continue to stack up at the Salvation Army Victoria Citadel in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Salvation Army’s annual toy mountain fundraiser and Christmas Kettle Campaign are in full swing at its Victoria Citadel location in Saanich.

Donations to the service provider can come in the form of an unwrapped gift for a child in need, gift cards, lightly used clothing and household items, non-perishable food and cash donations, being accepted until Dec. 24.

Toys received will be distributed before Christmas Day at the Salvation Army’s Victoria West and Langford facilities, while many will remain at the Victoria Citadel.

“We have over 1,000 toys already under the tree from the Naden Band holiday concert and we expect the tree to be full with gifts for families to choose from up until the 24th,” said public and government affairs director Patricia Mamic.

Families in need have the option to arrange a shopping experience with the organization to pick out items best suited to their loved ones, she added.

“The need for social services has increased dramatically this year, and our total Christmas ask this year is $150,000 to go toward Christmas hampers as well as year-round services,” Mamic said.

To register for a shopping experience with Victoria Citadel Salvation Army call 250-727-3770. To make a holiday cash donation online visit salvationarmyvictoria.ca.

