Sand sculpting returns to Cadboro Bay

Sand sculptors spent multiple days working on their sculptures at the Cadboro Bay Festival in Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Sand sculptors were on the clock, finishing their works at around 3 p.m.. The Cadboro Bay Festival took place in Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) There were also food trucks and inflatables for hungry and younger festival goers. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Sand sculptors spent multiple days working on their sculptures at the Cadboro Bay Festival in Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Local band Rock of Ages performs on stage at the Cadboro Bay Festival in Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) A sand sculptor carves a tribute to the Saanich Police Department into his sculpture at the Cadboro Bay Festival in Cadboro-Gyro Park on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

The sun was shining and the sculptors were sculpting at the Cadboro Bay Festival on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Cadboro-Gyro Park.

The festival was returning for the first time since 2019.

The centre-piece of the event was the sand sculpting competition, with four different sculptures being made. Sculptors began work the previous day and were working on the clock to finish their pieces before 3 p.m.

Residents can vote for their favourite sculpture to help determine the winner of the Pepper’s People’s Choice Award.

There were also inflatable slides and bouncy castles, information displays, arts and crafts stations, Hand Drum Rhythms, and food vendors.

Three local bands, Rock of Ages, Cookeilidh, and Tune Raiders, took to the stage throughout the afternoon play some music.

READ MORE: World-class sand sculpting major draw for Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Festival

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichFestivalSaanich