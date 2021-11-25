Santa Claus Parade returns to Sooke streets

Santa Claus will be back this year.

After changing to a drive-thru Santa event last year due to the pandemic, the Sooke Santa Claus Parade returns to its traditional format.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the corner of Sooke and Charter roads, proceeding up Charters, making a left turn at Throup and again on Church, before proceeding west along Wadams Way and taking another left turn on Otter Point Road. The parade ends at Sooke Road.

Parade participants and spectators are invited to Evergreen Centre before and after the parade for entertainment and other activities.

If you wish to participate in this year’s parade, please telephone 778-533-9084 or email lionssantaparade@shaw.ca.

The Sooke Lions Club hosts the Santa Claus Parade.



