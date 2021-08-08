SAR team ponies up sweat equity to remove invasives from Oak Bay island

Oak Bay Sea Rescue volunteers helped remove 85 more bags from Mary Tod Island/Kohweechela, this time containing Himalayan blackberry, ivy and daphne. (Wylie Thomas photo) Oak Bay Sea Rescue volunteers helped remove 85 more bags from Mary Tod Island/Kohweechela, this time containing Himalayan blackberry, ivy and daphne. (Wylie Thomas photo)

As crews continue the bid to eradicate invasive species on Kohweechela/Mary Tod Island, volunteers with the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 33 in Oak Bay hauled out 85 more giant bags of invasive plants pulled off the island. The bags were full of Himalayan blackberry, ivy and daphne.

The Oak Bay Sea Rescue crews previously hauled out 52 cubic yards of broom bagged up by the removal team.

The invasives removal crew is funded to work through Labour Day. A crew funded through the Habitat Stewardship Program is set to start work in Uplands, Oak Bay’s largest park, in the fall.

