Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Esquimalt and Oak Bay are hoping to get more people emergency ready this year through a family-friendly scavenger hunt contest.
To participate, residents are challenged to pick an emergency kit they want to build, scavenge their homes for supplies and post a photo of the finished product with the hashtag #GetYourKit.
“What we want to emphasize is that emergency preparedness doesn’t need to be a difficult exercise,” said Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins. “The goal of the scavenger hunt is to help people realize that they have a lot of what they need at home already.”
There are two types of kits Prepared B.C. suggests creating – a larger emergency supplies kit, and a smaller grab-and-go bag. People should think about including supplies like non-perishable food, water, a phone charger, a battery powered radio and flashlight, a first-aid kit and medication, toiletries, cash, a whistle and a “Help/OK” sign to be displayed in a window during a disaster.
The larger kit should be stored somewhere easily accessible in people’s homes, while a few smaller kits should be kept in people’s homes, cars and workplaces.
Participants can post or submit their scavenger hunt photos until May 8 by using the hashtag on social media or visiting esquimalt.ca. All submissions will be entered for a chance to win more emergency kit supplies.
