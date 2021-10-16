Sidney resident Ingrid Shaw’s Thanksgiving display in her front garden. (Courtesy of Ingrid Shaw)

Seasonal garden display inspires creativity, smiles in Sidney

Ingrid Shaw enjoys the fun of decorating for each season

Sidney resident Ingrid Shaw likes to make others smile with a little bit of creativity and fun.

A resident of the Norgarden Retirement Complex on Henry Avenue, Shaw and her husband Bob live independently in one of five townhomes near the main building. Since moving there over a decade ago, Shaw has been decorating her front garden for the amusement of other residents and neighbours.

She decorates for most occasions – Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and Valentine’s Day to name a few.

With the seasonal changes, she loves coming up with new ideas as it puts a smile on the faces of others – and she says she gets a kick out of doing it.

This year’s Thanksgiving display featured a straw family, complete with COVID masks. Later, she’ll be adding extra pumpkins as she shifts to Halloween.

