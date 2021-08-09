Second World War veterans on hand for Saanich care centre’s outstanding service award

Harold Leduc, left, former president of the Canadian Peacekeeping Veterans Association, presented the CPVA Outstanding Service Award to Broadmead Care director Ron Lloyd. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)

Decades of outstanding care and support to a large number of veterans and their families earned Broadmead Care Society’s Veterans Memorial Lodge and Veterans Health Centre the Canadian Peacekeeping Veterans Association (CPVA) 2021 Outstanding Service Award.

The award was aptly issued Monday, Aug. 9, National Peacekeepers’ Day.

“The CPVA annually presents awards to its members that have made a significant contribution to our veterans’ wellbeing,” explained retired brigadier general Joseph Gollner, who also serves as CPVA patron. “Broadmead Care has cared for our veterans in an outstanding manner. They deserve our recognition and we are proud to present the CPVA Outstanding Service Award to them with our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

The Canadian Peacekeeping Veterans Association’s Outstanding Service Award. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)

Broadmead Care is a non-profit organization that offers long-term care and programs at five locations in Greater Victoria. Funding for 110 beds at Veterans Memorial Lodge and Veterans Health Centre is provided by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Veterans Memorial Lodge residents Murray Edwards and Ted Vaughan were on hand for the festivities. At 101, Edwards is one of the oldest surviving Canadian Peacekeepers from the Second World War. He joined the Queen’s Own Rifles in Toronto in 1942, serving with distinction in the Second World War. He was in the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry Battle of Kapyong, as well as doing peacekeeping duties in Cyprus. There are fewer than a dozen survivors of Kapyong.

Vaughan, 97, served as a pilot during the Second World War flying multiple missions in support of the liberation of France, for which he was presented the French Legion of Honour Medal in 2019.

The CPVA award was presented by former president Harold Leduc, himself a decorated peacekeeper. It was received by Ron Lloyd, former commander of the Royal Canadian Navy and a member of Broadmead Care’s board of directors.

“Broadmead Care is grateful for the opportunity to care for Canada’s veterans, who dedicated their lives to serving our country.” said Heather Parry, chair of the Broadmead Care board and veteran of the Canadian Forces Medical Services.

