Senior Centre Without Walls returns to Sooke

Program provides educational and recreational programs for seniors through video conferencing

Sooke may not have a senior centre, but older adults can still participate in discussions and activities from their homes.

Senior Centre Without Walls, sponsored by the Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN), provides educational and recreational programs for seniors by video conferencing on Zoom and by telephone.

The program returns this month following its successful debut last spring. Sessions are held on Wednesday or Thursday at 1 p.m. from mid-January until the end of June.

The offerings include aging with grace, creating intentional communities, communal living, welcoming a good death, living with fewer things, anti-elder abuse, hoarding, digital literacy, family caregiving support, fraud and scam prevention, and holistic caregiving services.

In addition, B.C. seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie will return to provide the latest news on senior issues at the provincial level. Layton Engver will host Men’s Talk series, and Pharmasave pharmacists will share their knowledge twice a month.

Once a month, Senior Centre Without Walls will host a handicrafts show-and-tell.

“SRCHN still has some slots open, which we are looking to fill. If you want to present or have some ideas, please let us know,” said Christine Bossi, SRCHN’s executive director.

If you are uncomfortable using Zoom, SRCHN offers one-on-one digital support at the SRCHN office.

Free drop-in digital learning is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 10) and Friday (Jan. 13) between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

