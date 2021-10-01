Sharing Saturday helps food bank

So long Toonie Tuesday, hello Sharing Saturday.

The Sooke Harbourside Lions Club is shifting its focus away from Toonie Tuesday – and moving toward a new fundraiser for the Sooke Food Bank – Sharing Saturday.

“Over the last few years, Toonie Tuesday has collected less and less money for the food bank. Tuesday is not an awesome day to find a lot of people around town. Saturday is a much better day because there are more people around,” said Maxine Medhurst, a member of the Sooke Harbourside Lions.

Sharing Saturday is held on Oct. 16; another is planned for next June.

There are several locations to donate, including Village Food Markets, Western Foods, Pharmasave, Home Hardware, Castle Liquor Store, Shoppers Drug Mart and the B.C. Liquor Store.

Each location has a COVID-free collection bin and will share information about the food bank.

