Sidney fire brigade parade marks 100th birthday of former firefighter

A parade of fire trucks marked a century for a former Sidney staffer on Sunday.
On Oct. 16 at around 3 p.m., the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department did a drive-by salute up Third Street from Malaview Avenue to Henry Avenue the 100th birthday of a former Sidney firefighter and town superintendent of public works.
The parade of new and antique firetrucks honoured the 100th birthday of Ted Clarke.
The Town of Sidney highlighted the event, sharing photos of Clarke’s street party, as well as a historic pic of the former staffer.
