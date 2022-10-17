Sidney fire brigade parade marks 100th birthday of former firefighter

Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke celebrates his 100th birthday with a fire brigade parade and photo with Mayor Cliff McNeill-Smith (left) and Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman (right). (Town of Sidney/Facebook)Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke celebrates his 100th birthday with a fire brigade parade and photo with Mayor Cliff McNeill-Smith (left) and Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman (right). (Town of Sidney/Facebook)
Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke decades before his 100th birthday, which was celebrated with a fire brigade parade on Sunday, Oct. 16. (Town of Sidney/Facebook)Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke decades before his 100th birthday, which was celebrated with a fire brigade parade on Sunday, Oct. 16. (Town of Sidney/Facebook)
Sidney Volunteer Fire Department parades down Third Street on Sunday, Oct. 16 to celebrate Ted Clarke’s 100th birthday. (Town of Sidney/Facebook)Sidney Volunteer Fire Department parades down Third Street on Sunday, Oct. 16 to celebrate Ted Clarke’s 100th birthday. (Town of Sidney/Facebook)

A parade of fire trucks marked a century for a former Sidney staffer on Sunday.

On Oct. 16 at around 3 p.m., the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department did a drive-by salute up Third Street from Malaview Avenue to Henry Avenue the 100th birthday of a former Sidney firefighter and town superintendent of public works.

The parade of new and antique firetrucks honoured the 100th birthday of Ted Clarke.

The Town of Sidney highlighted the event, sharing photos of Clarke’s street party, as well as a historic pic of the former staffer.

