Sidney/North Saanich library sharing historical work in online gathering

The Saanich Pioneer Museum building in Saanichton, also home to the archives for the area, is to be featured with the Sidney Museum and Archives in a Vancouver Island Regional Library online presentation Feb. 25. (virl.bc.ca)

In celebration of B.C. Heritage Week, the Sidney and North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is hosting a virtual gathering Friday, Feb. 25 to promote local history.

The event, set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., will showcase the Saanich Pioneer Society Log Cabin Museum and Archives, the Sidney Museum and Archives and other local resources available through the VIRL. The library recommends the online session to anyone interested in research, volunteering or simply curious about local history.

Pre-registration for the event to get the Zoom meeting link can be done by emailing sidney@virl.bc.ca. More information can be found at virl.bc.ca/event/meet-your-museums/.

The Log Cabin Museum and Archives, volunteer-run since 1941, is currently running a virtual exhibit called Greetings: Good Wishes & Thoughts, which offers a visual look at communicating long before social media. Society volunteers are also working on digitization and database collection of archival records.

The Sidney Museum, established in 1971, is running a Lego exhibition and gallery of local woodwork. They have also embarked on an archive digitalization project in collaboration with the Peninsula News Review.

B.C.’s 2022 Heritage Week, overseen by Heritage B.C., explores the many ways that heritage engagement requires creativity, as well as unique solutions and actions to encourage broad participation according to their website.

