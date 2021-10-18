The Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade won’t be happening after all, the public heard Saturday, after organizers had first announced the event’s return following its cancellation in 2020 because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade first shines on, then dims off

Organizers are cancelling 2021 parade due to COVID-19 concerns

First it was on, then it was off.

The Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade won’t be happening after all, the public heard Saturday, due to what organizers called an “abundance of caution” concerning COVID-19.

“Peninsula Celebrations Society remains committed to providing safe, family friendly events for the local community,” read a statement from organizers. “After significant consideration, the Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade steering committee has opted to postpone the return of the holiday parade for 2021 due to an abundance of caution surrounding COVID-19. Please stay tuned to our social media and website at peninsulacelebrations.ca for future event announcements.”

The announcement came after parade organizers had issued a joint statement with the organizers of the Peninsula Co-op Santa’s Light Parade, IEOA Truck Light Convoy and Food Drive and the Esquimalt Light Parade announcing that they would be going ahead in 2021.

Last year, COVID-19 led to the cancellation of Sidney’s parade as well as other parades in the region.

The Sidney parade was scheduled for Nov. 28.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to organizers for comment.

