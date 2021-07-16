Sooke charities receive $100,000 in funding

The Victoria Foundation is helping local charities through its community recovery program. (Pixabay.com)

Sooke organizations and charities will receive more than $100,000 from the Victoria Foundation to weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The generosity is part of $3.13 million handed out through the foundation’s community recovery program. A total of 142 organizations on Southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands received funding, including Sooke Fine Arts Society, Sooke Philharmonic Society, Sooke Family Resource Society, Sooke Shelter Society and the Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

“Organizations across Greater Victoria have experienced significant impacts due to COVID-19, including with changes in service delivery models to safely meet the needs of the community or temporarily closing to align with the direction from the province,” Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation chief executive officer, said in a press release.

Of the total $3,132,457 being granted to the organizations, just over $920,000 has come from donors in the community.

Moving forward, the Victoria Foundation will continue to evaluate funding opportunities based on needs in the community as the pandemic evolves.

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation, distributing grants for charitable and educational purposes.



