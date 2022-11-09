Sooke festive event fun way to help sick kids

The Sooke Festival of Trees returns to SEAPARC Leisure Centre to provide a delightful way for families to engage in seasonal delights while supporting a fundraiser that supports the important work at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

“SEAPARC is thrilled to host the event again this year,” Darcy Smith, SEAPARC recreation program assistant, said.

“Whether for a neighbour, a co-worker or our own child, Sooke is very familiar with the important care provided by BC Children’s Hospital. Helping raise funds for the kids who need it most holds a place in all our hearts.”

Sooke Harbourside Lion’s Club member Jane Beddows said the club is pleased to be able to partner with SEAPARC for the event again.

“Co-chair Nancy Illien and I know the community is excited about the opportunity to participate in the event again and help such a worthwhile cause,” Beddows said.

Businesses, schools, community organizations and individuals are invited to sponsor a tree on display at SEAPARC or at a participating location. People can support the fundraiser by voting for their favourite tree.

The festivities begin on Nov. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” Family Night at SEAPARC, highlighted by the decorating of the trees. Santa Claus will be available for photos and music by Gord Phillips. Sooke Harbourside Lions Club will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation. Santa’s Gift Shop has gift items for kids of all ages.

“It’s a great event for the whole family and a special way to kick off the holiday season,” Beddows said.

There’s also a public skate from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at regular admission rates, and a welcome swim from 7 to 9 p.m. for $2 admission.

Be sure to drop by SEAPARC at 2168 Phillips Rd. between Nov. 23 and Dec. 28 from Nov. 23 to Dec. 28 to vote for your favourite tree.

Visit the Festival trees website at www.bcchf.ca to find out about sponsorship packages, then click on sign up to sponsor a tree.

READ: New Sooke council takes oath of office



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Christmas treeSookeWest Shore