Sooke Fine Arts Show to have a virutal walk-through gallery for 35th year

Longest-running show on Vancouver Island aims for 300 pieces in an online gallery

The Sooke Fine Arts Show will be online again this year, showcasing unique artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists from July 23 to Aug. 2. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Vancouver Island’s longest-running fine arts show is accepting submissions for 2021 to be exhibited on a new online platform that allows viewers to walk through a gallery virtually.

Original paintings, sculpture, photography, fibre arts, ceramics, and hand-formed jewelry will be on display and for sale from artists on Vancouver Island and surrounding islands.

Last year, the society transitioned to an online format with static images of all the art in the pandemic’s short time frame. This year it designed an interactive virtual walk-through gallery.

A show designer is curating the pieces for thoughtful display, and viewers will be able to see works in a collection, appreciate the scale and perspective of the work more than a static slideshow.

Also new this year is a partnership with the Sooke Arts Council, where the award-winning pieces will be on display in its gallery (6595 Sooke Rd.) during the show and for one month afterwards so that those pieces can be viewed in person.

Sticking with the in-person theme, the council and society have teamed up to host a plein-air project (that is, painting outside), encouraging artists in the area to get out and paint for the last two days of the show.

Those pieces will be displayed at the gallery in August and auctioned as a fundraiser for both non-profits.

RELATED: Sooke Fine Arts Show reaches new audiences with virtual showcase

A jury of three professional artists are busy selecting 300 pieces to be included in the show

Emily Hermant’s interdisciplinary art has been displayed internationally.

Carey Newman (Hayalthkin’geme), Sooke born and raised and Order of B.C. recipient, is a multidisciplinary artist and master carver most known for The Witness Blanket.

John Stuart Pryce is a graphic designer, architectural illustrator and plein-air painter.

The jury will also determine eight awards of excellence, three juror’s choices, a Jan Johnson award in social commentary, five honourable mentions and the District of Sooke award. Viewers get to vote for the people’s choice, and the show designer chooses the signature piece to be used in promotional materials for the next year.

Submissions are accepted until May 25, and the show viewable from July 23 to Aug. 2 on www.sookefinearts.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArtSookeWest Shore