Sooke forum tackles community growth

To Grow or Not to Grow online town hall meeting set for June 26

Transition Sooke is talking about growth.

The public interest group focused on meeting the challenges of the climate emergency in the region will host an online town hall meeting on June 26.

“Transition Sooke is holding this forum to discuss the rate of growth in our community,” board member Alan Dolan said.

“We are concerned that increasing growth means increasing greenhouse gas emissions. So the challenge of meeting our climate change targets by 2030 becomes significantly greater. But what most residents see is the increase in traffic and the loss of our quiet, small, West Coast town.”

The To Grow or Not to Grow: Developing a Liveable Sooke in a Climate Emergency town hall kicks off with a short video called Growing Pains. In the video, Sooke residents talk about the community’s future and what they think about the changes that are happening.

“In the engagement process for the new 10-year official community plan, Sooke residents had the opportunity to choose from three scenarios that proposed where growth should occur,” said Dolan. “But Sooke residents haven’t been asked how much more they want to grow.

“We hope this town hall will bring a focus to the concerns of residents and ideas for a sustainable and climate-resilient town for our children.”

The event will be held online on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon. To register and get the login information, please email sooketransition@gmail.com.



