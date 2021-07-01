Sooke grads net $300,000 in scholarships

Including $12K from the A.C.E Memorial Scholarship in honour of A.J., Cory and Eric

Sooke grads were recognized with more than $300,000 in scholarships this year. Among the 160 graduating students, they received 110 scholarships.

Among the list are 12 students who applied for the A.C.E. scholarship, a memorial award for A.J. Jensen, Cory Mills and Eric Blackmore, who died in a drowning accident in the Sooke River last year.

This is the second year the scholarship has been awarded, and the fundraisers collected enough to give a $1,000 scholarship to every student who applied this year.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the EMCS 2021 graduating class. They have handled the past year with grace, creativity and determination. They have kept smiling and gone beyond expectations to excel in their academics,” Laura Fulton, Edward Milne Community School principal, said.

Graduates walked the stage on June 29 and 30 in a live-streamed ceremony.

