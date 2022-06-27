Premier John Horgan was among the guest speakjers at the opening of the new Sooke sports box. The sports facility was funded with federal, provincial and civic funds. ((Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror))

Sooke opens doors to $1.3-million multi-sport box

The facility was built on vacant land near SEAPARC Leisure Complex

Provincial and civic leaders and kids – lots of sports-minded kids – turned out Sunday for the grand opening of the new Sooke sports box facility on Phillips Road.

The $1.3-million multiuse recreational sports facility was built on vacant land near the SEAPARC Leisure Complex.

“We know how important recreation options can be to keep our community a vibrant and healthy place to live and thrive. This new sports box is another way for us to build a space where anybody, of any age or ability, can come to meet, play and stay active,” said Al Beddows, SEAPARC chair.

The box has been built to lacrosse box specifications and will serve a variety of community activities, including lacrosse, ball hockey, basketball and community events.

SEAPARC will operate the facility, and the District of Sooke will maintain the surrounding trails and park.

The project is funded by an $892,778 Canada Infrastructure Program and a $400,000 contribution from the District of Sooke.

“Sooke is a beautiful community to live in and raise a family, and we are seeing more and more people moving out here for that reason. Sooke has waited a long time for this new community sports box, which will be a hub for sports and recreation for people of all ages for many years to come,” said Premier John Horgan.

Beau Ralph tries out the sport box with a game of ball hockey. The box has been built to lacrosse box specifications and will serve a variety of community activities, including lacrosse, ball hockey, basketball and community events. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)

SEAPARC volunteer Madison Simmonds took many requests in the face-painting tent during the grand opening on Sunday. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)

