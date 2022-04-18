Sooke poetry group releases local works

The Sooke Writers’ Collective has released Where We Reside, which features the work of members of the collective’s poetry group. A release event is planned for May 7 at the Sooke Region Museum Pavilion. (Contributed - Sooke Writers’ Collective)

A recipe for poetic justice served with a side of rhyme and reason went into Where We Reside, Poems of Time and Place.

The book, released to coincide with national poetry Month in April, is a collaborative effort featuring the work of 11 local poets, all members of the Sooke Writers’ Collective’s poetry group.

The book follows the release last year of All the Elements, Seven Poets from Sooke, said Deb Clay, co-ordinator for the Sooke Writers’ Collective.

“All The Elements sold so well locally, we decided to make it an annual event,” explained Clay, who writes under the name di clay.

Five more poets joined the original group of six and connected twice a month via Zoom meetings throughout the fall and winter, with each poet choosing three pieces for inclusion in the book.

Clare Winstanley, a writer and one of the book’s contributors, said they are always looking for new members to join the group.

“We’re very inclusive in that regard,”she noted. “Working via Zoom enables anyone who may be self-isolating or who has medical concerns to take part. There’s no barrier to joining the Sooke Writers’ Collective or our poetry group and sharing your creativity with us all. We’re always looking for new ideas and initiatives.”

A free live performance event is planned for Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Sooke Region Museum Pavilion, which will include short reading performances by the contributing poets.

Local poet and artist Tatjana Darling did the cover art and afterword by Winstanley, the poet copywriter. Earth Word Creative, Clay’s web design and print services business, designed the jacket and exterior text. Poet/filmmaker Lynda Moore and her multi-media artist husband, Jesse, creative the launch video for the Sooke Writers’s Collective, which can be viewed at www.sookewriters.com.

“It’s like being on a soccer team but playing via Zoom,” Clay joked. “Group collaboration extends far beyond the creative process. We each contribute our own area of expertise.”

Other award-winning contributors include Allie Picketts, Dave Reichheld, DK Eve, Jim Bottomley, Kathryn Guthrie, Linda M. Green Abraham, and Lorraine Sinclair.

Copies of Where We Reside can be purchased at local book outlets, The Sooke Writers’ Collective stall at the summer Night Market, and at www.sookewriters.com.

More information on the group and becoming a member is also available at that website.



