Sooke Secret Garden Tour goes online

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra launches its 21st annual Sooke Secret Garden Tour this weekend. (Pixabay.com)

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra launches its 21st annual Sooke Secret Garden Tour this weekend – but with a twist.

For the second straight year, the garden tour goes virtual and will feature gardens from Sooke to East Sooke

a series of three videos from Sooke to East Sooke and music by members and friends of the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra.

This Sunday’s (June 13) video features Otter Point Gardens. Sooke gardens go online June 20, followed by East Sooke on June 27.

It’s free to view the videos, but donations are encouraged. For more information, please email info@sookesecretgardens.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter