Master of ceremonies Monique Pat (centre) welcomes those attending Friday’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Sooke on Friday. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke teachers discuss how Indigenous understanding is taught in classroom

‘It manifests into good discussion,’ says EMCS educator

Nadia Fontaine | Contributed

National Truth and Reconciliation Day is recognized on Sept. 30. Coinciding with Orange Shirt Day, which started in 2008, Truth and Reconciliation Day helps to further awareness of the harsh impact colonialization has had on Indigenous peoples.

Ed Milne Community School educators discuss how Indigenous understanding is taught in their classrooms.

How have you seen Indigenous awareness impact your classroom through your career as an educator?

“I’m pleased Indigenous awareness has increased, particularly in the last 10 years, and anything we understand gives us compassion,” said Susan Percival, a career centre coordinator.

“In the classroom, it manifests into good discussion, someone learning something for the first time or sharing experiences they may have. Over the past seven years, Indigenous content has been in more of the curriculum,” said Kurtis Stephens, who teaches Indigenous courses.

What’s the most significant way any student can help make a change toward Truth and Reconciliation?

“I think becoming aware of what Truth and Reconciliation means and having a meaning of it for themselves. A good thing for students to do is look through the 94 Calls to Action, and pick something that has meaning, or is important to them. Or something that they can change in the future. Being an advocate, being an ally,” Indigenous educator Kristi Schafer said.

The Truth and Reconciliation Committee’s 94 Calls to Action are in the following categories: child welfare, education, health, justice, language, and culture.

Reportedly nine of the 94 calls to action have been completed as of the prior year.

For further inquiries on how to help the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, visit Reconciliationeducation.ca.

Educating the youth will hopefully accomplish Canada’s calls to action shortly.

Nadia Fontaine is an Edward Milne Community School student.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
