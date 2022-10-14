Sooke teen wins education award worth $3,500

Sooke teen Izabelle Morin is among 44 students awarded Coast Capital’s annual Standing Tall Education Awards.

The award recognizes students across the province for their resiliency in pursuing post-secondary education.

The award is given to students who may not have access to funding through traditional sources such as parents or loan programs.

Each student received $3,500 to help with the increasing costs of tuition and living expenses.

Morin is a recent graduate of Edward Milne Secondary School.

Following the devastating 2021 wildfires in Lytton, Morin was displaced from her community and had to start over at a new school, where she faced several academic barriers.

Despite these challenges, Morin worked towards her goal of attending post-secondary school, never allowing new challenges to get in the way of her academic pursuits. She is now working towards her goal of becoming a criminal psychologist.

“Being a Standing Tall Education Award recipient helps further my education as the first of my family to attend university,” says Morin. “Receiving this award shows that all the hard work I put into my studies is paying off.”

Since its establishment 18 years ago, the program has supported over 1,000 students in funding their post-secondary studies with an investment of nearly $2.9 million.

