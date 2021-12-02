Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market hosts blended event this year

The market is happening on Dec. 4 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Sooke Region Museum is hosting a Sooke Winter Market, with a twist on an old favourite community gathering.

The market will feature more than 25 vendors, live music, a raffle and 50/50 draw and free tours of the Lighthouse and Moss Cottage, something that will be a highlight for residents who remember Moss Cottage Christmas.

“I think it’s more than just a market,” said Wendy Johnson, manager of public programs at the museum. “It’s a community gathering. So it’ll be festive and a great way for everyone to come together and support local.”

The market will be outdoors, and people must register for time slots for tours.

“Rain or shine or snow, it’s a true west coast market with having to factor in the weather,” said Johnson.

The market is happening on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

ALSO READ: Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Canadian figure skating star Elladj Balde was the first on the holiday skating rink at Uptown on Dec. 1. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Reynolds)
Figure skating Tik Tok star wows at Saanich’s Uptown during holiday kick-off

West Shore fire crews on the scene of a fire in one half of a duplex in the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood Thursday morning. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
UPDATE: Dog dies in morning house fire in Colwood

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed