EMCS Concert Band performing last year at Band Fest at the University of Victoria. (Neal Beattie photo)

EMCS Concert Band performing last year at Band Fest at the University of Victoria. (Neal Beattie photo)

Sooke youth bands hit high notes at MusicFest

Gold standard music coming out of Sooke schools, according to national judges

Gold standard talent is rising from Sooke schools.

According to judges at MusicFest Canada, four music groups at Journey and Edward Milne Community School play at a gold level. On the other hand, three groups were given silver, and one earned bronze.

The awards aren’t a typical competition where only one group wins. That style of competition has gone out of practice, said music teacher Lorna Bjorklund.

Instead, bands, quartets, orchestras, drumlines and more are evaluated by judges who determine what standard the playing meets.

“It gives you a standard to achieve. You’re competing against yourself,” Bjorklund said.

About 240,000 students enter regional festivals every year, hoping to play at a high enough standard to earn invitations to the national festival. From Sooke, three bands, two orchestras and two drumlines qualified at last year’s regionals in Port Alberni and were invited to nationals, which were, of course, cancelled.

The festival resumed this year virtually, so those seven groups submitted recorded performances to MusicFest instead of travelling to Calgary, where nationals were scheduled. Judges review the three recordings, assign a standard of either gold, silver, bronze or merit. Then each group gets to do a clinic to work on their pieces with the renowned judges.

Journey Middle School’s beginning and Grade 8 concert bands, conducted by Bjorklund, both earned gold. The Edward Milne Community School concert band with Grades 9 through 12 earned silver.

The School District 62 Orchestra, conducted by Maria Wang, earned bronze, and the string quartet dubbed the Wolfgang Quartet earned silver.

The junior drumline conducted by Alex Mold and Chris Rivollier earned silver, and the senior drumline earned gold.

ALSO READ: West Shore schools to receive infrastructure upgrades

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

MusicSD62SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Refurbished electronics passed along to Victoria charities

Just Posted

Vancouver Island First Nations and others gather on the lawn of the legislature to honour the 215 children who never came home from a Kamloops residential school. The timing of the discovery will affect Victoria’s marking of July 1 as Canada Day this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
No Canada Day events in Victoria, out of respect for First Nations

Reconciliation-based hour-long TV presentation to air later this summer, rather than July 1

The City of Langford is looking at options for a piece of land it owns near the north end of Langford Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford mulling sale, development options for property near Langford Lake

City looks to recoup purchase price, add public amenities; citizen’s group seeks nature park status

Two women captured here on surveillance video are suspected in a string of thefts from Save-On-Foods stores in Western Canada. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP searching for a travelling grocery store thieves

Female duo have made off with over $7,000 from Save-On-Foods stores in B.C., on Prairies

The potential renaming of Trutch Street in Fairfield to Truth Street will wait until fall, after Victoria councillors voted to get more information on the effects of such a move. (Google Maps)
Victoria street renaming proposal to have moment of truth this fall

City council will await details on implications for Trutch residents, First Nations input

Clare Lowery, 92, was one of many seniors at a demonstration that shut down traffic on Belleville Street outside the legislature on Thursday afternoon. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Seniors block Belleville Street in old-growth solidarity protest

Over 100 senior citizens called on the province to protect more old-growth forests from logging

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

John Anjo, founder/ director of Dwelltech, poses in front of his newest creation. The YOCTO is a 72 square foot tiny home with all the fixings. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge company builds remarkably tiny home

Dwelltech founder constructs 72 square foot home as passion project

Chilliwack’s Matt Johnson was strapped into a straight jacket and hung by his ankles upside down, and had less than two minutes to free himself before two spinning saw blades fell. (America’s Got Talent video)
VIDEO: Chilliwack escape artist Matt Johnson dazzles judges on America’s Got Talent

Johnson brought a packed auditorium to its feet with a death-defying stunt

Carl Sweet (left) speaks with Rod Burns before the march from Logger Mike to MLA Michele Babchuk’s office in Campbell River. The men were from two different sides of the issue of old growth logging in B.C. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Old growth forest counter-rallies converge on the streets of Island city

Pro-forestry and preserve old growth supporters argue and debate in front of MLA’s office

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference, March 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. hospitalization from COVID-19 declining, 54 in intensive care

153 new cases confirmed Thursday, four additional deaths

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Most Read