Sooke’s Books for Boomers a page-turner

Mary Dunn, president of the Sooke Region Community Health Network is looking for a great response to a fundraising drive to build housing and a drop-in activity centre for seniors in Sooke next to the new library on Wadams Way. (Photo-contributed)

The Sooke Region Community Health Network is taking a novel approach with the next chapter in its efforts to raise funds for a place where people of all ages can connect.

The organization is looking for people to donate books for the Books for Boomers Sale, with all proceeds earmarked for The Gathering Place, a senior drop-in and multi-generational activity centre included as part of a seniors project planned for land next to the new library on Wadams Way.

The Books for Boomers Sale takes place during the Sooke Fall Fair on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Sooke Legion 54 at 6726 Eustace Rd.

“It’s a great way for book lovers to get rid of books they don’t need or find something new to read,” said Mary Dunn, president of the Sooke Region Community Health Network.

Books can be dropped off at 2171 Winfield Dr. or email Sherry@sdrobb.com to arrange for pick up. Organizers ask that donations do not include computer books, encyclopedias, Readers Digests or magazines.

Dunn said fundraising efforts for The Gathering Place are starting to pick up momentum, with more than $66,000 raised so far since the campaign was launched in April.

The construction costs for The Gathering Place are estimated at $2 million, while the overall project will cost about $34 million and will provide about 80 living units for seniors, as well as support services for seniors in Sooke aging in their homes.

The facility will also be the new home for the Sooke Arts Council.

“We are planning more fundraisers for The Gathering Place in the future and we’re looking for people who would like to organize fundraising events (for The Gathering Place) as well,” Dunn said. “It’s an opportunity to be part of a legacy project for the community of Sooke.”

Anyone interested in finding out more on how to get involved should email mary.dunn@sookeregionchn.org.

For more on the Sooke Region Community Health Network and The Gathering Place, visit www.sookeregionchn.org.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
