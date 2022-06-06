Sooke’s Sunriver Estates hosting community yard sale this weekend

Lots of deals are expected to be found at this Saturday’s Sunriver Estates Community Yard Sale in Sooke. (Metro-Creative)

The Sunriver neighbourhood is getting ready for its 10th community-wide yard sale on Saturday (June 11).

Almost 100 homes have registered to participate in the event starting at 8 a.m.

This annual Sunriver Estates Community Yard Sale is a highlight for locals and visitors, drawing crowds from all over Greater Victoria. This year’s sale offerings include clothing, books, tools, kids’ gear, collectables, furniture, various crafts, and handmade goods.

The day will also feature the Sooke Harbourside Lions Club serving coffee and muffins in the morning, followed by barbecue hot dogs and cold drinks in the afternoon.

The sale can be accessed via four entrances to the neighbourhood off Phillips Road, including the main entrance on Sunriver Way, Willowpark Way, Shambrook Drive and Riverstone Drive. To find the sale, you can use the address 2350 Sunriver Way.

Please note there are no public washrooms available during this event.

For updates about the sale and to find the map, be sure to follow the Sunriver Estates Community Yard Sale event on Facebook or @sunriveryardsale on Instagram. If you would like more information, you can contact sunriveryardsale@gmail.com.



