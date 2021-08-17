The BC SPCA is raising funds for Toki, an injured dog who was found abandoned outdoors in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

SPCA raising funds for injured dog found abandoned in Port Alberni

Toki, a one-year-old Golden Retriever mix, was recently brought into the BC SPCA’s care

The BC SPCA is raising funds to cover the medical costs for a dog that was found abandoned in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

Toki, a one-year-old Golden Retriever mix, was recently brought into the BC SPCA’s care in Port Alberni after a Good Samaritan found her abandoned outdoors. SPCA staff believe the dog had been left alone to fend for herself for a while before being discovered.

When she was washed and groomed at the shelter, staff discovered she had a fracture in one of her hind legs that didn’t heal properly.

Toki will have to undergo a procedure for her leg to be rebroken by a specialist in Victoria to help stabilize and repair her leg. Her recovery time will be about four to six weeks, as she will need to strengthen her leg and learn how to walk on it again. She will also require spay surgery once her leg has healed.

The BC SPCA is raising funds for Toki’s medical costs, including surgeries, medication and treatment, as well as daily care for Toki until she’s ready for adoption. The pet health insurance provider Petsecure has also offered to match donations up to $5,000 to help.

Despite all she is going through, staff at the Port Alberni BC SPCA report that Toki has been the sweetest patient, “greeting her favourites with a tail wag, rolling over for belly rubs every time.”

To donate or learn more about Toki, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

